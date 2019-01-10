Junior League of Dallas’ Eighth Annual Milestones Luncheon

On Nov. 16, The Junior League of Dallas (JLD) hosted its eighth annual Milestones Luncheon, presented by The Kohl Foundation. This year’s event featured actress Laura Dern.

WFAA personality and Master of Ceremonies, Shelly Slater, welcomed guests to the 2018 Milestones Luncheon and introduced Luncheon Co-Chairs Natalie Metzger Lesikar and Nicole Metzger Brewer, along with Sustaining Chair Pam Busbee, who thanked the many sponsors and donors who help support the JLD and its community outreach. The Milestones Luncheon is an annual fundraiser benefiting the Junior League of Dallas Community Service Fund that serves as a platform to raise awareness for the programs and issues supported by the JLD, as well as to recognize the impact and achievements of its volunteers. Proceeds from The Milestones Luncheon allow the JLD to annually grant approximately $1 million to the Dallas community.

Each year, an esteemed JLD member is recognized as Sustainer of the Year, honoring her commitment and dedication to the League and the community as a whole. 2018-2019 Junior League of Dallas President Alicia Hall and Sustainer President Peggy Meyer awarded the Honorable Jeanne L. Phillips with the 2019 Sustainer of the Year Award for her many years of community involvement in Dallas and unparalleled impact as a Junior League of Dallas Sustainer. The Honorable Jeanne L. Phillips, US Ambassador (ret.), currently serves as Senior Vice President for Corporate Engagement and International Relations of Hunt Consolidated, Inc.