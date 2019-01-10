Local Opens the “Nordstrom” of Dog Daycare

John Dyer is getting into the dog business.

Dyer, a Preston Hollow resident, is opening the doors to Dallas’ first Dogtopia, the nation’s leading dog daycare, boarding, and spa facility, Jan. 11 at 13520 Inwood Road, across from the Galleria.

Dyer previously spent over 20 years in retail store operations and customer service, both of which will be the foundation for running this successful franchise. He was formerly the vice president and client executive with Cardtronics LP for the past 10 years and prior to that spent 10 years with 7-Eleven in both Southern California and at their headquarters in Dallas.

For 13 years, Dyer has taken his two pups, Gem and Scout, to a different dog daycare in the area and that’s when he got the idea to look into this type of business. He fell in love with the concept of a high-end pet facility and considers Dogtopia the “Nordstrom” of dog daycares.

“We are thrilled to bring Dogtopia to the neighborhood and provide much-needed care for dogs in the area,” said Dyer. “Our mission is to create the most exciting day ever for pups, while giving their parents peace of mind while they’re away. Instead of being left alone at home or in an isolated kennel environment, Dogtopia provides an opportunity for our furry children to meet new friends, get exercise, enjoy playtime and have quality human interaction while at daycare.”

In celebration of the opening, Dogtopia of Dallas will be offering an exclusive promotion of founders passes. For $79 pet parents can enjoy up to two weeks of unlimited daycare prior to the grand opening on Jan. 25, enjoy a three-day daycare pass that never expires and also enter to win free unlimited daycare for an entire month.

To foster complete transparency, pet parents are walked through a detailed facility tour while their furry children are evaluated for Dogtopia’s open-play environment. Dogtopia employs webcam technology in each playroom that allows pet parents to check on their pups from anywhere.

Community pups will enjoy an open layout where each playroom offers fun for dogs of similar size and temperament. Each playroom also has compressed rubber flooring to ease joints, prevent slipping and promote safer play, as well as a powerful HVAC system, with in-duct UV lighting, that not only funnels air out of the building to ensure clean, fresh air, but also eliminates bad bacteria. Every area is cleaned routinely and solely with dog-safe products. Dogtopia’s fees are all-inclusive – meals are prepared according to each pet parent’s direction.

“We understand the dogs in our care are more than just pets – they’re members of the family,” added Dyer. “Our employees are meticulously trained to take every measure possible to guarantee their comfort, safety and meet all of their needs.”