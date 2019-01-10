Volunteers Still Needed for Homeless Count

About 700 volunteers are still needed for the upcoming homeless count, Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance has reported.

The annual homeless count takes place from 7 p.m. to midnight Jan. 24.

The count, a requirement under Federal Law, helps communities understand the extent of homelessness, changing trends, and the measure of their success in making homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring.

Currently, there are about 500 people registered to participate in the event, according to the alliance.

Anyone 18-years-old or older can participate. Volunteers are needed in both Dallas and Collin counties.

Click here to register.

There are two Dallas deployment sites for the count

Wilshire Baptist Church, 4316 Abrams Road

First United Methodist Church Dallas, 1928 Ross Ave.