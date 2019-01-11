12th Annual “A Writer’s Garden” Literary Symposium and Luncheon Presented by the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum

On Nov. 14,The Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum 12th Annual “A Writer’s Garden” Literary Symposium and Luncheon A Passion for Gardens was held in Rosine Hall at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

The stellar lineup for the 2018 program featured Carolyne Roehm, internationally recognized style icon and gardener extraordinaire, and Colta Ives, renowned art historian and landscape designer. It was sold out through publicity and social media before the invitations were put in the mail. Over 300 guests attended and it is expected to raise a record amount.

Longtime supporter of the Dallas Arboretum and the Dallas community, Barbara Hunt Crow, was the Honorary Chairman. Michelle Mew was event chair and Linda Spina is the Women’s Council President.



(Photos by: Photos by Dana Driensky)