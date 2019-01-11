Liz and Honey to Open Permanent Store

An Inwood Village pop-up boutique has decided to stay.

Liz and Honey, a contemporary women’s apparel and accessories store owned by two Highland Park graduates, is hosting a launch party Feb. 26 to celebrate their move into a permanent storefront. The new location will be next to Starbucks where Between Scene formally was located.

(Above: Images from the Liz and Honey pop-up store)

Years ago, sisters Janey Steward and Kristen Hillman started what was called Accessory Auctions on Facebook. Janey was living in Austin and her sister in Dallas, and when they had their first babies, they were looking for something to do “on the side together.”

At the time, Facebook auctions were just getting going, so we spent about $100 on wholesale jewelry, emailed all our friends, and launched our first “auction” a week later,” Janey said. “We immediately sold out of our inventory, and there was a frenzy for us to get more. Our fan base quickly grew, and before we knew it, we had an extremely successful business that we couldn’t keep up with.”

(Read more about the sister’s venture by clicking here)

From their dining room tables to a Dallas office space, the business continued to grow – and was rebranded to Liz and Honey after their two grandmothers.

Inwood Village then approached them with the idea of a pop-up.

“(We) loved the location so much that we decided to go for it,” Janey said. “The pop up has been so successful that a permanent storefront was the obvious next step, and luckily space opened up just a few doors down from our pop up.”

The new store opens Feb. 26 at 5350 West Lovers Lane, Suite 126.