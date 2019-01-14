A Special Look Into Turtle Creek’s Finest Homes

The Turtle Creek Association is inviting you to experience the rare opportunity to walk through luxurious homes brought to life by notable Dallas designers.

The annual Tour of Homes will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. April 7.

The Turtle Creek Association, a non-profit organization whose primary focus is to enhance, preserve, and protect Dallas’ 87-acre Turtle Creek Corridor, will showcase three high-rise residences and a single family home on the 2019 tour.

This year’s featured homes include a single family home at 3816 Turtle Creek Blvd; two homes at The Warrington (17th and 24th floors), and one from the 15th floor of The Vendome.

Members of the Turtle Creek Association serve as volunteer docents in each home, sharing information about the owners’ personal art collections, accompaniments, and connections to local artists, designers, and builders.

Tickets for the 2019 Tour of Homes and After Party are available for purchase by calling 214-526-2800 or visiting turtlecreekassociation.org. Tour tickets may also be purchased on the day of the tour, at the tour’s central parking location, or while visiting any of the tour homes.

Home Tour tickets are $60.00 each for non-Turtle Creek Association members and $50.00 each for members. Early bird tickets are available through March 31st for $54 each for non-members and $45 each for members.

A limited number of After Party tickets are available for $125 each and will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis. A combination package of one Home Tour ticket and one After Party ticket may be purchased for $150 each. There is no early bird rate for the combined tickets.

Parking:

Parking will be available at 3811 Turtle Creek Blvd, located at Turtle Creek Blvd and Blackburn Street; The parking garage building is adjacent to the Turtle Creek Village complex.

Shuttles:

Buses will transport guests from the 3811 Turtle Creek garage to all homes on the tour and can also be boarded at any tour location.