On Nov. 10, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science hosted its much-anticipated annual Night at the Museum gala. This year’s theme was “Rock the Perot.” It was packed with rock-the-senses experiences, from glitzy minerals and neon-lit prehistoric giants, to play-and-party activities and live dance music, to artistically crafted food from Wolfgang Puck Catering and even visits from a few rock legends.

Decked out in thousands of lights, the Plaza provided an illuminating entrance as a sparkly dressed acrobat moved gracefully atop a giant disco ball to live guitar riffs. Inside, hues of purple and pink lights blanketed the lobby and atrium – flanked by a sculptural archway – with blue-lit angular rock formations jutting from the floor.



(Photos by: Turk Studio)