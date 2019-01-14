The Plaza at Preston Center’s ‘Santa Days’ Raised $7,500

The Plaza at Preston Center‘s 2018 annual ‘Santa Days’ celebration raised $7,500 last month, benefitting Children’s Medical Center Foundation.

Back for its 22nd consecutive year, Santa and his loyal reindeer, Comet and Cupid, returned to The Plaza at Preston Center over three Saturdays (December 1, 8, and 15) for its annual ‘Santa Days’ event where guests were able to pose for a keepsake holiday photo and children were able to visit with Santa about their Christmas wishes.

This year, photos with Santa, provided by John Hudson photography, were complimentary and donations for Children’s Health were graciously accepted. The Plaza’s inaugural year partnering with Children’s Health, donations received during the event helped to provide world-class, lifesaving care, and research for children.

Children’s Health is the eighth-largest pediatric health care provider in the nation and the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas, providing a full spectrum of health care services.

‘Santa Days’ is exclusive to The Plaza and is one of the few events in Dallas with live reindeer during the holidays, making the event extra special for children and families.