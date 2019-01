On Nov. 10, Women that Soar Event was hosted by Tyra Banks at The Statler Hotel. This year marked the awards show’s 11-year anniversary and its fifth syndicated televised broadcast show.

The show is Executive Produced by Gina Grant, Founder and Creator, legendary Hollywood Producer, Reuben Cannon, and Cheryl Boone Isaacs, former President of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.



(Photos by: Danny Campbell Photography)