Dallas Flu Deaths Continue

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) has reported the third flu-related death in the county for the 2018-2019 season. The patient’s age was 71-years-old and was a resident of Dallas.

For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, DCHHS does not provide additional identifying information.

“We cannot predict the intensity, severity or duration of the flu season from year to year,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, DCHHS health authority and medical director. “The best way to protect yourself and others is to get your seasonal flu shot.”

Interim director Ganesh Shivaramaiyer said getting a seasonal flu shot is your first line of defense against the flu virus, especially if you have underlying medical conditions.

“Practicing good hygiene which includes frequent hand washing, covering your coughs/sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow and staying home if you have flu-like symptoms,” Shivaramaiyer said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all persons aged 6 months and older, with rare exceptions. Individuals should discuss flu vaccine concerns with a health care provider. The flu vaccine DCHHS provides is an all-in-one shot that protects against multiple flu strains including the H1N1 virus.

DCHHS recently announced free flu vaccines for children at all six immunizations clinic locations. DCHHS also is extending free flu vaccines to adults and seniors at the following clinic locations and community events while supplies last at the Main DCHHS Building, 2377 North Stemmons Freeway, First Floor, or at the following locations:

Jan. 16 10 a.m. to Noon – Mexican Consulate 1210 River Bend Dr., Dallas

Jan. 19 10 a.m. to Noon – South Garland Branch Library 4845 Broadway Blvd, Garland

Jan. 30 1 to 3 p.m. – Mexican Consulate 1210 River Bend Dr., Dallas

The children’s vaccine is available at all DCHHS immunization clinics. Clinic hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.