Equest Announces Lane Cates as Chairman of the Board

Equest, a Dallas-based non-profit that enhances the quality of life for children and adults with diverse needs through the human-horse connection, has announced Lane Cates as their new Chairman of the Board.

She replaces Andy Steingasser, who served as Equest Board Chair for the past three years

A native of Dallas, Lane is the General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Abeo Management Corporation, a medical billing company. She received her undergraduate degree from Washington and Lee University and a law degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

Cates’s passion for horses led her to Equest where she has been a volunteer since 2006 and a Board member since 2016. She is also an active member of Highland Park United Methodist Church and previously served as the president of the Dallas Chapter of the Washington and Lee Alumni Association.

Cates and her husband, Brad, have two young sons and two dogs, a Golden Retriever and the world’s largest Labradoodle. In her spare time, she enjoys Pilates, running, and traveling.

“Serving Equest for the last three years as Chairman has been a true pleasure,” said Steingasser. “I part with confidence and comfort in Lane to guide Equest into a strong future. Lane’s leadership skills combined with her experience as a program volunteer and board governance committee chair will be valuable assets in the continued sustainability and growth of Equest in Southern Dallas and beyond.”