Premium Tier Added to Park Place Select Subscription Service

Park Place Dealership says go ahead and drive the Mercedes-Benz G63 and the McLaren 570 Spider – and the Bentley Bentayga, Bentley Continental GT Convertible, and Maserati Quattroporte.

It may be the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift as one Texas dealership group expands their subscription service, Park Place Select, from three tiers featuring a collection of luxury vehicles to a fourth tier featuring supercars. Texas-based Park Place Dealerships, one of the largest luxury automobile groups in the country, will begin offering the Premier tier February 14 just in time for the perfect gift for that very special loved one.

The dealership made the announcement Monday at a red carpet event bedecked with libations and treats from Make Your Life Sweeter.

The Premier tier will include the McLaren 570 Spider, Bentley Bentayga, Bentley Continental GT Convertible, Maserati Quattroporte and the Mercedes-Benz G63.

Park Place Select’s subscription service began last year with three tiers: Prime, Plus and Premium levels, featuring a wide range of luxury vehicles from the brands that Park Place represents.

“Park Place Select has been so well received since its inception that now is the right time to offer the next level of cars for the consumer who appreciates the finer things in life,” said Ken Schnitzer, chairman of Park Place Dealerships. “It’s not always easy picking out the perfect gift for the one you love, so we have made it easy with the introduction of the Premier tier.”

The subscription for the premium tier is $4495 a month plus a $3,000 joiner fee.

Included in the monthly subscription fee are luxury brands in the chosen category, insurance, maintenance, cleaning of the vehicle, and a personal concierge to oversee all of the details. In addition to competitive pricing, Park Place Select offers unlimited flips (vehicle changes) for clients to fully experience the luxury vehicles in their chosen category.

The other three tiers begin at $995 a month for the prime membership, $1,495 for plus, and $1,995 for premium.

For more information about the program, or to subscribe to the service, visit parkplaceselect.com.