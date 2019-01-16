Armstrong Dedication, Open House on Jan. 17

Come tour and celebrate the newly renovated Armstrong Elementary School campus during an open house and dedication at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17.

Activities at 3600 Cornell Ave. begin with light refreshments, followed by a program at 5 p.m. in the auditorium.

Funded by the 2015 bond election, Armstrong received three flexible learning spaces, state-of-the-art technology, refurbished classrooms, an addition with a new music room, an art studio, and an expanded office.

The dedication will be a come-and-go event, and guests are invited to tour the school, visit classrooms, and take photos.