Community Invited To Join SMU MLK Unity Walk

In honor of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., SMU will hold its annual campus Unity Walk at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 to commemorate King’s core values – faith, education, nonviolence, love, leadership, community, and hope.

“Our annual Unity Walk has been moved to the evening to expand our reach to more SMU students, faculty, staff, and the Dallas community,” said Staphany Lopez-Coronado, assistant director in SMU’s Office of Social Change and Intercultural Engagement. “In previous years, our Unity Walk occurred during the day and that made it difficult for students who were in class to attend. This year, we’ve partnered with 15 SMU student organizations and invited key community partners that have committed to be a part of this year’s Unity Walk.”

The Unity Walk is part of SMU’s annual Dream Week, which commemorates the life and contributions of the civil rights leader.

SMU’s commemoration occurs the week following the traditional observation of MLK Day to coincide with the return of students to campus. During the Unity Walk, SMU President R. Gerald Turner and partner student organizations will hold posters that highlight quotes and values King emphasized.

Turner and students will begin the commemoration with remarks in the Hughes-Trigg Student Center Ballroom, 3140 Dyer St. The brief campus walk will then begin at the south entrance of Hughes-Trigg Student Center, 3140 Dyer St., and conclude at the flag pole at the north end of Bishop Boulevard.

Find campus parking for visitors here.