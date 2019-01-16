Patterson Leads HP on Winning Streak

Ella Patterson is just a sophomore, but she’s already reaching milestones that few girls basketball players at Highland Park have ever accomplished.

Patterson surpassed 500 points for her varsity career earlier this month. She stands at 542 points, to be exact, after tallying 14 during a 78-22 drubbing of Carrollton Newman Smith on Tuesday.

She also paced the Lady Scots (15-10, 8-0) with 14 points during a 54-31 victory over Woodrow Wilson on Jan. 11. And before that she poured in a career-high 37 against Thomas Jefferson.

Meanwhile, HP is rolling toward a District 11-5A title with a six-game winning streak during which the Lady Scots haven’t been even moderately tested. They will return to action on Friday at Conrad.