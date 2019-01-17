Student Achievements: Four to Celebrate

1. Classroom Transformations

The Park Cities chapter of the Young Men’s Service League helped transform classroom spaces at Voice of Hope, a faith-based agency providing after school and out of school care to children in West Dallas. Mothers and their teenage sons worked side by side painting and deep cleaning six classrooms. Members built new bookcases, a sensory wall, and supplied cork boards for each classroom. Old carpet in the nursery was torn out and replaced with rubberwood planked flooring.

2. World Science Scholar

Highland Park High School senior Richard Luo, a Student Advisory Board member of the Moody Innovation Institute, has been named a 2018 World Science Scholar, joining a mathematically-talented group of 45 students so identified from five countries. Selected scholars are connected online to a community of exceptional math students, professors, teaching fellows, and local mentors and in-person at the annual World Science Festival in New York City.

3. Second Place in Arizona

Highland Park High School students brought home the second-place trophy from the 2018 Canyon del Oro High School Invitational Academic Decathlon Meet in Tucson, Arizona. The school’s top-five overall winners: Jean Ye, third place overall Honor Division; Lucas Francisco, fourth place overall Scholastic Division, and Alvin Zou, fifth place overall, Scholastic Division, and McKenna Jordan, fifth place overall Varsity Division.

4. Student Council Gift Drive

The Highland Park High School Student Council collected more than 200 gifts and gift cards for the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center Holiday of Hope Gift Drive. FROM LEFT: senior Ava Jahant, Becky Aguilar of DCAC, and junior Brynnley Beckman. “I really enjoyed dropping off the gifts to the DCAC because I got to truly see how amazing this organization is,” Jahant said. “They have collected hundreds of gifts for abused children varied in ages. I hope to donate more to them.”