Andy Cohen to Speak at Chick Lit Luncheon

Community Partners of Dallas has announced Andy Cohen, New York Times best-selling author and Emmy Award-winning host and producer, as the featured speaker for the 13th Annual Chick Lit Luncheon presented by Dr. Robert and Lara Tafel on April 12 at the Hilton Anatole.

“We are so excited to announce Andy Cohen as this year’s featured speaker of the thirteenth annual Chick Lit Luncheon,” said Paige McDaniel, president and CEO of Community Partners of Dallas. “Known as the ‘King of Late Night Fun,’ Andy has hosted some of the biggest names in entertainment and pop culture on his live talk show, Watch What Happens Live, including Oprah Winfrey, Cher, Meryl Streep, Will Ferrell, and Mariah Carey to name just a few. We look forward to him dishing on all things Bravo, in addition to sharing his experiences as a best-selling author and award-winning producer.”

Leigh Anne Haugh and Amy Hegi will co-chair the annual fundraiser, with Amy Prestidge as honorary chair. Gini Florer, Emily Haddock, Liz Miller, John Terlingo and Robert Weatherly will serve as the underwriting committee.

The 2019 Partners for Children Award recipient is Linda Perryman Evans and The Meadows Foundation.

The Partners for Children Award is presented annually to an individual or an organization that has shown an ongoing commitment to the philanthropic needs of our community and whose years of service meet the needs of abused and neglected children.

“Community Partners of Dallas is thrilled to honor Linda Perryman Evans and The Meadows Foundation with our Partners for Children Award for their longtime support of our organization, including allowing us to call the Wilson Historic District home for ten fabulous years,” added McDaniel.

Andy Cohen is an Emmy Award-winning host, producer, and author is best known as the host and executive producer of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Bravo’s late night, interactive talk show.

In his ten years as an executive at Bravo he was responsible for an aggressive slate of unscripted series and specials including hits such as Project Runway, Top Chef, Queer Eye For the Straight Guy, The Millionaire Matchmaker, the Million Dollar Listing franchise, Being Bobby Brown, Shahs of Sunset, Flipping Out, Top Design, The Rachel Zoe Project, Bethenny Ever After, Tabatha’s Salon Takeover and The Real Housewives franchise.

Tables for the event begin at $2,500 and are on sale now; individual tickets will go on sale in early April if space permits. For more information, visit communitypartnersdallas.org.