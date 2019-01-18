Dallas Mayor Urges Companies to Join Intern Program

With an urgent call to recruit businesses and nonprofits by March 1, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings kicked off the 12th year of the Dallas Mayor’s Intern Fellows Program with a campaign to increase the number of businesses providing eight-week paid internships to Dallas and Richardson public and charter high school students this summer.

In what will be his last year to lead the program, Rawlings asked the business community to dig deep and invest in “our youth and the future of our city” so that more high school students can experience these invaluable real-world internships.

Entering its 12th year, the Mayor’s Intern Fellows Program introduces high school students to careers and employment opportunities in industries and companies where they have expressed interest. Modeled after the prestigious White House Fellows Program, the Intern Fellows Program prepares motivated teens to become the leaders of tomorrow.

Since its inception in 2008, 2,569 Dallas ISD, Richardson ISD, and public charter high school students at 56 schools have participated in the program.

The 2018 edition of the program saw 2,325 high school students apply for internships, 1,050 qualify for the Job Fair, and a record-breaking 394 students hired by 238 businesses and nonprofits. However, more than 650 students did not land an internship, which is why Mayor Rawlings is hopeful that more businesses and nonprofits will step up.

“My passion for this program comes after hearing the wonderful stories from students who have gained tremendously from being immersed into a professional workplace,” said Rawlings. “Not only do the internships expose these teens to careers and opportunities they never imagined, (but it also) connects them to executives and professionals who serve as role models, mentors and, more often than not, good friends. I truly appreciate the businesses that step up each year to invest in our youth and future workforce. I’m sure Dallas’ next mayor will be as passionate about this program as I am.”

To sign up, go to mayorsinterns.org by March 1.

AT&T is the Founding Sponsor and Bank of America is the Presenting Sponsor of the 2019 Mayor’s Intern Fellows Program, and JPMorgan Chase is the Lead Intern Sponsor. Highland Capital Management is the sponsor of the Job Fair, and Alliance Data is the Intern Fellows Training Sponsor. Accenture is the Curriculum Sponsor.

Other program sponsors include Atmos Energy, Dallas ISD, Dallas Business Journal and Texas Instruments.