Dallas Symphony Orchestra Offers Federal Employees Free Tickets

To ease the burden of the current government shutdown, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the Dallas Holocaust Museum are both offering free tickets to federal employees during the furlough period.

Federal employees are eligible for free tickets from now through mid-February at the DSO. Concerts during this period include:

Tickets for the employee and a guest may be obtained in person at the Dallas Symphony Guest Services Center at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

Federal employees are also invited to visit the Dallas Holocaust Museum/Center for Education and Tolerance during business hours to view the permanent exhibition, One Day in the Holocaust: April 14, 1943 or the special exhibition, Let Me Be Myself: The Life Story of Anne Frank.

Please visit www.dallasholocaustmuseum.org to learn more.