Greek, Italian Hybrid Dining Coming to The Hill

A host of new eateries are set to open at The Hill, a sprawling new development at Walnut Hill and Central Expressway. At the top of the list: a full-service restaurant that mixes the best of Greek and Italian food.

In a short-on-information press release, it was said that Casa Verona is expected to make its debut at the North Dallas center, but an opening date was not provided.

The restaurant will be in great company at the redevelopment, which includes Bella Green, Civil Pour, Luna Grill, and Snooze.

Another restaurant slated to open late January is Sushi De Handroll, which will specialize in temaki-style sushi. Sauce, an “Arizona-based pizzeria offering fresh salads, pasta, and handmade pizzas,” opens late February.

Empire Baking Company, an artisan Dallas-based bakery and sandwich shop, is set to open its second retail shop at The Hill this summer.