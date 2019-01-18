Friday, January 18, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

Business 

Greek, Italian Hybrid Dining Coming to The Hill

Bianca R. Montes 0 Comments , , , , , , ,

A host of new eateries are set to open at The Hill, a sprawling new development at Walnut Hill and Central Expressway. At the top of the list: a full-service restaurant that mixes the best of Greek and Italian food.

In a short-on-information press release, it was said that Casa Verona is expected to make its debut at the North Dallas center, but an opening date was not provided.

The restaurant will be in great company at the redevelopment, which includes Bella Green, Civil Pour, Luna Grill, and Snooze.

Another restaurant slated to open late January is Sushi De Handroll, which will specialize in temaki-style sushi. Sauce, an “Arizona-based pizzeria offering fresh salads, pasta, and handmade pizzas,” opens late February.

Empire Baking Company, an artisan Dallas-based bakery and sandwich shop, is set to open its second retail shop at The Hill this summer.

You May Also Like

Pokéworks Hosts Grand Opening Party

Bianca R. Montes 0

Bellagreen Opens at The Hill

Bianca R. Montes 0

Kramer Elementary to Showcase Northhaven Homes

Bianca R. Montes 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *