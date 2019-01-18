HP Education Foundation Welcomes New Executive Director

Lauren Holloway will take over as the new executive director of the Highland Park Education Foundation, following the retirement of Jan Peterson. Peterson retired in December after 16 years of service with the foundation.

“Lauren Holloway is both a competent leader and a proven fundraiser,” HPEF Board President Ann Fielder said. “We are exceedingly fortunate she elected to take on the executive director role. Lauren’s year as the Foundation’s Director of Major Gifts has given her an abundance of institutional knowledge on which to build. The Foundation’s Board of Directors has high expectations for her and the staff.”

Holloway joined the Foundation in the fall of 2017 after spending more than six years in leadership and fundraising at the North Texas Food Bank.

Prior to settling in Dallas with her husband and two young children, Holloway received her B.S. in International Business from Trinity University and a Masters in International Political Economy from The University of Texas at Dallas.

She has served in Senegal, West Africa with the Peace Corps and is now actively involved with her church, family, and friends here in Dallas.