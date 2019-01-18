Miron Crosby Debuts Limited-Edition Boot to Benefit Charity

Miron Crosby, the Texas-based purveyor of handcrafted premium cowboy boots, has joined forces with eco-friendly, philanthropic denim brand Rialto Jean Project to create a limited-edition boot in support of the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Dubbed, “The Splattered with Love Shorty,” the boot uniquely marries Miron Crosby’s modern western style with playful and vibrant hand-painted designs by Rialto Jean Project creative director and founder Erin Feniger Maggio.

Miron Crosby founders, sisters Sarah Means and Lizzie Means Duplantis, tapped Erin and Rialto Jean Project for their first design partnership out of their similar approach to laid-back everyday dressing with self-expressionism and their mutual passion for supporting children’s charities.

“We are so excited to offer our clients true one-of-a-kind wearable pieces of art created by our master boot makers and finished with Erin’s artistic touch,” said Miron Crosby co-founder Sarah Means.

Retailing for $1,000, the boot will be available beginning in March at Miron Crosby’s Highland Park Village boutique and on MironCrosby.com, with 100 percent of proceeds benefitting the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Lizzie Means Duplantis adds, “As a mother of three young children it is especially meaningful to me that our clients can rock these boots knowing they’ve helped children receive life-saving care through their purchase.”

The Miron Crosby x Rialto Jean Project Splattered with Love Shorty will be available in two working colorways that include crème boots with pastel paint and black boots with neon paint. Customers will also have a chance to customize their own variation of the boot alongside Feniger during an in-store launch event at Miron Crosby’s Dallas boutique in March.

“There are such synergies between Miron Crosby and Rialto Jean Project and I am thrilled to transform my typical craft onto leather for this project,” said Rialto Jean Project Founder Erin Feniger Maggio. “It is also extremely special to do this in aid of the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, as I’ve been supporting their innovative art therapy program for years.”