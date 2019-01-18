Park Cities Author Ranks No. 1 on Amazon

Park Cities resident Sarah B. Smith’s new book Broken Beauty – Piecing Together Lives Shattered by Early-Onset Alzheimer’s hit no. 1 new release in Christian Living Faith and Amazon bestseller in Dementia this week.

The book is available wherever books are sold, including Barnes & Noble, Amazon.com and Logo’s Book Store in Snider Plaza. It is a story of Sarah’s mother – known as “Beauty” to her family – and her family’s journey in navigating the devastating world of Early-Onset Alzheimer’s.

Smith was a young mother in her thirties, just finding her own way and in need of a mother as much as ever before when her own mother’s illness struck. The family’s shock and pain at the disease’s manifestations has at times proven unbearable. Not only is Beauty still young and fit, but she is also Sarah’s best friend.

The sole focus of the book is not on death, but on a family that has taken a firm hold of life and celebrates victory over tragedy.

It is not a clinical, how-to book, but a personal account – a compelling God-ordained walk through one family’s experiencing loss, dying.

Written in narrative form, it puts the reader in Smith’s shoes, as well as those of her father and is uniquely written to penetrate the heart of the reader and allow them to accompany them on this extraordinarily personal and heartbreaking – yet inspiring and encouraging – journey.

Smith is a housewife, a mother of three, a lifelong Texan, and a woman of deep faith.

Her childhood was anchored by her family’s faith and their participation in church activities. A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, she worked in the software and high-tech industry before marrying and moving to Dallas. They have served on various boards and committees, including the Greer Garson Gala, the Presbyterian Hospital Healthcare Foundation, East-West Ministries, AWARE Dallas, and the Providence Christian School of Texas.

Sarah is co-chairing the AWARE Affair CELEBRATE THE MOMENTS Blooms of Hope gala with her dear friend, Ginny Bond Fein, happening April 5 at Sixty Five Hundred.

The event benefits AWARE – Fighting Alzheimer’s disease since 1989 and its grant recipients: Texas Winds Musical Outreach:, Juliette Fowler Communities, C. C. Young, Dallas Museum of Art, The Senior Source, Center for Brain Health, Dallas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, Jewish Family Service, Center for Vital Longevity, and Baylor Healthcare System.

