“The Book of Mormon” Returns to North Texas

“The Book of Mormon,” which played record-breaking runs in Fort Worth and Dallas, returns to North Texas for limited engagements Jan. 22-27 at Bass Performance Hall, presented by Performing Arts Fort Worth; and Jan. 29 through Feb. 3 at the Music Hall at Fair Park, presented by Dallas Summer Musicals and Broadway Across America.

Single tickets for both engagements are currently on sale.

Tickets for the Fort Worth engagement start at $44 (pricing subject to change). Tickets for the Dallas engagement start at $29 (pricing subject to change).

The production also will host a lottery system for $25 tickets to all performances.

Two hours before curtain, names will be drawn at random for a limited number of tickets priced at $25 each. Only one entry is allowed per person. (Click here to read more).

“The Book of Mormon” is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.