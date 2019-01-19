Dallas Eats: Healthy, New Year Offerings

If you’re looking to eat healthier in the new year – or simply mix up your go-to healthy eateries, we have a couple of local suggestions.

Keto at BurgerFi – With over one-third of Americans following specialty diets such as Keto, low-carb, or vegetarian, BurgerFi is responding by adding Keto-friendly options to its menu. Located across the street from Mockingbird Station, the fast-casual spot rolled out a protein-packed KetoFi burger earlier this month. It features two all-natural Angus beef patties topped with bacon, a fried egg, drizzled with mustard and served “green style” — wrapped in fresh, crisp lettuce. The restaurant also serves up the plant-based Beyond Burget, a grilled chicken sandwich, and it’s drop-the-bun-and-go green style burgers.

Sweet and Healthy at Tacodeli – The farm-to-taco eatery prides itself on using high quality and locally sourced ingredients, and many of its tacos compliment a healthy lifestyle, including the Papadulce, with roasted sweet potato, grilled corn, roasted pepper, caramelized onion, toasted pepitas, and chipotle-camote sauce; and the Tikin Xic with Achiote-marinated grilled salmon, spicy salsa negra, habanero-onion escabeche, and cilantro. The North Dallas eatery also has a great selection of salads including their Ensalada Tacodeli, Ensalada Aguacate, with romaine, avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream, onion, tomato, guacamole, serrano-lime dressing, and queso fresco, Ensalada Corazon, Ensalada Espinaca and Ensalada Jardin.

Skinny with CrushCraft Thai – The popular “Thai with a twist” Uptown restaurant also has a focus on creating fresh, made in-house dishes. Thai food may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of healthy food but this place serves up a salad called the Skinny B*tch Salad for those trying to eat light. The salad is made with wok-seared cashews and sesame seeds, crispy tofu, red quinoa, kale and red cabbage crunch, microgreens and edible flowers, and a Thai peanut vinaigrette. The restaurant also offers up Yum Gai: Chicken Lettuce Wraps, with minced chicken, butterhead lettuce, red cabbage, red onion, carrots, cilantro, home-grown mint, crushed roasted rice, chili jaow, and freshly squeezed lime juice

SoCal Healthy with Malibu Poke – Virtually every item on their menu is healthy and light as well as fresh. The Oak Lawn eatery features the freshest, sashimi-grade, expertly sourced fish, sauces made from scratch and fresh vegetables, fruits and herbs from local farms. A few favorites at Malibu Poke are the Classic Tuna, with Malibu sauce, marinated cucumbers, edamame, red onion, micro radish, chili thread, chive oil, and crispy shallot; Spicy Aioli Shrimp, with edamame, avocado, serrano, radish, sesame, marinated cucumber, crispy garlic and micro cilantro.