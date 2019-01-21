Dallas Woman’s Forum Hosts A Fashion Affair to Remember

The Fashion and Style Department of The Dallas Woman’s Forum has announced that Hollywood film costume specialist and Antiques Roadshow appraiser Steven Porterfield will be the special guest host at A Fashion Affair to Remember Afternoon Tea and Vintage Fashion Show.

The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Alexander Mansion, 4607 Ross Ave. Tickets are $65 per guest – Fashion Show and Tea included – and may be purchased at dallaswomansforum.org.

Steven Porterfield, recognized vintage fashion and textile expert, will host the fashion show event.

He has been a fashion and textile appraiser for Antiques Roadshow for nine years. His knowledge of historical fashion makes him the perfect consultant and guest speaker for the fashion show.

Porterfield’s narration of each piece will bring to life the glamour, romance, and nostalgia embodied by these beautiful ensembles, event planners say.

Authentic vintage dresses will be modeled by The Dallas Woman’s Forum Fashion and Style Department members. Guests will have a chance to view these elegant fashions up close and talk to the models during the Tea immediately following.

There will be an opportunity for attendees to own their own one-of-a-kind piece of fashion history. Proceeds will benefit the restoration efforts of the Alexander Mansion.