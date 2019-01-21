HarborChase of the Park Cities to Host Talk With Aging Expert

HarborChase of the Park Cities, a community of luxury senior residences, is inviting the public to Wine, Cheese & Chat with Jane Nunnelee, founder of Advanced Gerontological Education (AGE) and expert on best practice and care for older adults.

Nunnelee’s presentation titled, “Is it Normal Forgetfulness or Mild Cognitive Impairment?” will take place Jan. 24 at the community, located at 5917 Sherry Lane.

Nunnelee is highly experienced and well-respected in geriatrics and gerontology locally, nationally and internationally.

Attendees will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and wines presented by the award-winning culinary team at HarborChase of the Park Cities, as well as an educational presentation about better understanding the care needed by those with cognitive issues. The reception begins at 3:30 p.m. and the programming starts at 4 p.m.

Those interested in attending can RSVP by calling 214-301-3667. The complimentary event is open to the public.