Baldo’s Scoop Shop Officially Opens

The “anything but vanilla” scoop shop conceived by three SMU grads is now open.

Baldo’s Scoop Shop Café, a new hybrid culinary concept, opened its doors in the old Goff’s space on Hillcrest.

Churning ice cream into late hours of the night, and fixing up delicious coffee drinks come morning light, the Baldo’s team is blending culinary craftsmanship with a warm atmosphere to encourage guests to stay and enjoy the space with friends and family.

With a wide variety of chef-inspired items on the menu – both hot and cold – patrons can see everything made from scratch in the shop’s open kitchen.

Most popular among Baldo’s newcomer customers is the ice cream cone flights. The flavors come nestled in mini cones, so patrons can enjoy a variety of flavors in one sitting. The team is also pairing ice cream with wine and beer.

Baldo’s is packing a big culinary punch with a star-studded leadership roster, bringing on chef Aldo Sandoval, who daily constructs innovative treats that will keep customers on their toes. From Olive Oil ice cream to Fruity Pebbles treats, adventurous taste seekers will be excited to explore a culinary odyssey.

“To lead such an innovative, creative, and fun culinary endeavor in Dallas’ backyard is a dream come true,” said Sandoval. “Baldo’s Scoop Shop Café brings an artistic approach to one of America’s favorite treats – ice cream. What’s not to love?”

And the artistic touch is not only in the scoops. It’s on the walls of Baldo’s. With another trick up his sleeve, Sandoval is a talented artist who created a variety of artwork in honor of the store opening. The work is displayed in a gallery style.

“Baldo’s will be a gathering place for generations to come and we are excited how the community has received the new concept,” said Schuyler Grey, director of The Tritex Group.