Crime Reports: Jan. 14 – Jan. 20

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING

A 57-year-old Highland Park woman just can’t escape the ghosts of her old license plates. At 3 p.m. on Jan. 14, she reported that plates stolen off of her vehicle back in October had been recently flagged by police in a different jurisdiction for violating traffic laws. The citations, however, were sent to her house at the 3000 block of Cornell Avenue – even though she has had new, registered plates since October.

HIGHLAND PARK

16 Wednesday

Stolen from a construction site between 7 a.m. Jan. 7 and 7 a.m. Jan. 16: four sump pumps installed in a French drain at a home construction site in the 8000 block of Lomo Alto Drive. The pumps are valued at $2,600.

17 Thursday

An Uber driver was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Armstrong Parkway and Preston Road at 7:29 p.m. when the drivers-side window of his Chevrolet Equinox shattered. Police concluded it must have been shot with a pellet gun. The driver did not see anyone nearby with a weapon, and no bullet casings wear discovered. The two passengers in the backseat were uninjured.

18 Friday

Broken into overnight before 7:30 a.m.: a 2017 Buick Envision in the 4000 block of Lomo Alto Drive. The thief stole four polyester change purses containing about $20, $1,000 Tom Ford prescription sunglasses, and a plastic zip-lock bag with seven pairs of keys inside.

19 Saturday

Whoever entered a likely unlocked 2011 Toyota Sequoia parked in the 3000 block of Shenandoah Avenue overnight apparently didn’t want the shoes inside it or anything else for that matter. At 6 a.m., the owner found several stacks of had been rummaged through and two pairs of her shoes had been thrown beside the car. Nothing was reported stolen.

UNIVERSITY PARK

14 Monday

Reported at 3:08 p.m.: two credit cards and $120 in cash were stolen between midnight Jan. 1 and midnight Jan. 2 from a 22-year-old resident of the 3000 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

At 6:08 p.m.: a 39-year-old resident of the 4000 block of Bryn Mawr Drive reported that identifying information had been used fraudulently sometime between Oct. 1 and Nov. 1.

Around 3:30 p.m., a shoplifter loaded his clothing with 67 cosmetic products, valued at $448.80, and left a store in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane, without paying.

16 Wednesday

The cops moved quickly on this one: After attempting to cash a fake check at Green Bank in the Plaza at Preston Center, a 46-year-old Duncanville man was arrested at 2 p.m.

17 Thursday

At 1:12 a.m., two shoplifters took a $11.29 package of Vicks NyQuil DayQuil from the CVS store in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane. Later that day, police issued a citation to a shoplifter who attempted to steal a famine screening kit at 10:15 p.m.

18 Friday

At 4:01 a.m., a burglar broke the window of a 2017 Toyota Tundra in the 3800 block of Wentwood Drive and took a $500 Filson satchel, an $80 NorthFace backpack, and a $5,000 Breitling watch.

A black 2018 Jeep parked overnight in the 3100 block of Purdue Street had its windows broken sometime before 8:21 a.m. and a backpack containing $500 in sports equipment removed.

19 Saturday

A University Park man reported at 12:16 p.m. that the contractor he paid $881 in December to repair a stove at a home in the 3900 block of Stanford Avenue had not done the work.

A 54-year-old resident of 3600 block of Asbury Avenue reported at 12:21 p.m. that she had been receiving harassing text messages.