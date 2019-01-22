Orchestra of New Spain Presents Rise of Flamenco

The Orchestra of New Spain will present “Rise of Flamenco” this February at Moody Performance Hall.

“Rise of Flamenco” presents the artful, passionate dance form that originated in Spain’s Andalusian mountains, tracing early Spanish dance from fandangos, folías, jácaras, and toñas, leading to ‘escuela bolero’ and ultimately modern flamenco.

The Orchestra of New Spain is a 36-member orchestra and chorus created in the Dallas Arts District in 1989 and dedicated to exploration to the music of the Spanish Baroque.

Celebrated Spaniard Daniel Doña, whose sensual and electric performances have earned him admirers the world over, will choreograph the production with the Yjastros Flamenco Company dancers from the Albuquerque National Institute of Flamenco. The New Spain Renaissance Band will be on stage to provide live music for the show.

The event will take place Feb. 15 and 16 and tickets are available through ticketdfw.com or by calling 214-871-5000.

The Yjastros Flamenco Company performers are a living embodiment to the flamenco art form and feature some of the most influential flamenco artists from around the world. The audience will be taken on a pulsating musical journey through cante (singing), toque (guitar playing), baile (dance) and palmas (handclaps) of which define the core flamenco elements.

“Flamenco is one the most internationally identifiable symbols of Spanish culture and it continues to play an important role in Spain’s collective past,” said ONS artistic director Grover Wilkins. “Flamenco is a dance of self-expression and its beauty lies in its fervor, defiance, and strength; it is all-encompassing and a way of life to those who perform it. Daniel Doña, Cristian Martin and the dancers from the Albuquerque National Institute of Flamenco’s Yjastros Flamenco Company are unparalleled in this highly-expressive, Spanish dance form.”

Additionally, a Flamenco workshop will be held Feb. 9. Details are available by calling 214-750-1492 or emailing [email protected].