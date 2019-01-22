Platinum Artist to Perform with Dallas Chamber Symphony

Platinum artist and award-winning violinist Chee-Yun will perform with the Dallas Chamber Symphony this February.

Led by artistic director and conductor Richard McKay, the event will take place Feb. 19 at Moody Performance Hall.

Chee-Yun (in photo) will bring the evocative sounds of the tango to life as she and the DCS perform Piazzolla’s ever-entertaining The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires (arr. Leonid Desyatnikov). The evening concludes with Martin’s most important early work, his Petite symphonie concertante, which offers a quirky, modern take on the baroque style, featuring double string orchestra, solo harp, piano, and harpsichord.

Tickets are $25-$54 each and may be purchased online at dcsymphony.org, by calling -214-449-1294, or in the lobby the night of the event. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The concert is sponsored in part by Kawai Piano Gallery Dallas, TACA and the City of Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs.

Chee-Yun has performed in almost every major city across the U.S. and internationally with many of the world’s foremost orchestras and conductors, as well as performances for President Bill Clinton at the White House for the National Medal of the Arts Gala and for the Secretary General at the United Nations in celebration of the 25th anniversary of South Korea joining the UN in 2016. She has even appeared in an episode of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, and her recording, ‘Serenata Notturno,’ released by Decca/Korea, went platinum within six months of its release.

In addition to her active performance and recording schedule, Chee-Yun is a dedicated and enthusiastic educator having served as Artist-in-Residence and Professor of Violin at Southern Methodist University in Dallas from 2007 to 2017, in addition to past faculty positions at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and Indiana University School of Music. She studied at Juilliard and is a winner of the Young Concert Artists International Auditions and a recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant.

Chee-Yun plays a violin made by Francesco Ruggieri in 1669. It is rumored to have been buried with a previous owner for 200 years and has been profiled by the Washington Post.