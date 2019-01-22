Wilkinson Center Announces 2019 Can Do! Award Recipients

Chaired by Linda Secrest, with Capera Ryan as underwriting chair, the annual Can Do! Luncheon will recognize those who exemplify entrepreneurship in philanthropy and the “can do” spirit that makes great things happen in our community.

The event, which benefits the Wilkinson Center, will take place at 11 a.m. March 4 at the Dallas Country Club.

(Above: Nancy Bierman and Ann Dyer with Can Do centerpiece from 2018 luncheon)

“We are so delighted to recognize these outstanding individuals and organizations at our 2019 Can Do! Luncheon,” said Anne Reeder, executive director of Wilkinson Center. “They have each set the standard for leadership, generosity, and service and their contributions to the Dallas community, as well as the Wilkinson Center, are immeasurable.”

2019 Can Do! Award recipients are

Can Do! Couple Award – Kathy and Larry Helm, selected for their ongoing support of the Dallas non-profit community, most recently the Senior Source, a Wilkinson Center partner.

– Kathy and Larry Helm, selected for their ongoing support of the Dallas non-profit community, most recently the Senior Source, a Wilkinson Center partner. Can Do! Organization Award – The Junior League of Dallas, chosen for the entrepreneurial way the League serves the Dallas community by training generations of women leaders, many of whom have gone on to create influential nonprofit organizations where they saw unmet needs.

– The Junior League of Dallas, chosen for the entrepreneurial way the League serves the Dallas community by training generations of women leaders, many of whom have gone on to create influential nonprofit organizations where they saw unmet needs. Kids Can Too! Award – Jesuit College Preparatory School recognized for their many years of service to Wilkinson Center as weekly volunteers in the Food Pantry and participation in the Toy Drive.

Past recipients of the Can Do! Awards include Dr. Joyce Pickering, ORIX Foundation, Kaden Newton, Ashlee and Chris Kleinert, The Real Estate Council, Regina Montoya, North Texas Food Bank, Carlin Morris, Communities Foundation of Texas, Anne and Terry Conner, The Women of Saint Michael, John and Ellen McStay, and Highland Park United Methodist Church.

Sponsorships begin at $2,500, individual patron tickets are $500 each and include an invitation to the Sponsor Party at the home of Lisa and Clay Cooley, and luncheon tickets are $250 each. For information, contact the Wilkinson Center or click here.

Since 1982, Wilkinson Center has provided hope for a brighter future for thousands of Dallas County families in crisis. Through the combination of FOOD+EDUCATION+JOBS, families are stabilized and become contributing members of the community.