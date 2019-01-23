11-5A Foes Are No Match for Lady Scots

Madison Visinsky scored 13 points during Highland Park’s latest victory. The Lady Scots dominated Bryan Adams on Tuesday to remain unbeaten in District 11-5A play. (File photo: Chris McGathey)

Highland Park kept steamrolling through District 11-5A play on Tuesday with a 72-19 home win over Bryan Adams.

Ella Patterson paced the Lady Scots with 30 points on 14-of-15 shooting from the field, Madison Visinsky added 13 points as HP won its eighth consecutive game overall.

The Lady Scots need just four more wins to complete an undefeated run through district play. They will travel to face Carrollton Creekview on Friday before returning home on Jan. 29 against Carrollton R.L. Turner.