Dallas Arboretum Expands Food & Wine Festival

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will expand its third annual Food and Wine Festival into a three-day celebration from March 21 to 23 during the popular springtime festival, Dallas Blooms.

The event kicks off with A Grand Tasting on March 21, featuring a revamped patron experience with dozens of notable Metroplex chefs, their signature tastings, and a selection of wine and beer.

The event will continue March 22 with the festival features master classes in A Tasteful Place during the day, followed by an intimate Vintners’ Dinner that evening, and culminate March 23 with the premiere of The Chef’s Garden’s Roots on the Road conference for the first time ever outside Farmer Lee Jones home state.

Jones will serve as the Honorary Farmer Chair for the weekend.

Melissa Lewis is the event chair and Chef Sharon Van Meter is the chef chair. Friday’s Vintners’ Dinner chair is Barbara Bigham and committee members include Nikki Beneke, Robin Norcross, Dyann Skelton, Venise Stuart, and Joan Walne.

A sell out the last two years, Thursday evening’s A Grand Tasting features 40 of the region’s top chefs, an amazing selection of wine and beer and the wonderful springtime garden-perfect for any foodie. Guests can stroll through the garden, revel in more than 500,000 spring-blooming bulbs while treating their taste buds to the best food and wine.

For further event information and ticketing, visit dallasarboretum.org/foodwinefest.