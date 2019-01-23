Dallas Contemporary Hosts A Toast To An Exciting Spring

It may have been a cold Monday night in Dallas; however, the crowd was on fire with excitement at Forty Five Ten’s chic eatery Mirador as plans were revealed for S/S19 benefiting Dallas Contemporary.

The forthcoming gala, presented by Headington Companies is set for Friday, April 5th and will be chaired by Kristen Cole and Kaleta Blaffer Johnson.

Dallas Contemporary, who celebrated its 40th anniversary this past year, has set out to create an experience unlike any other. The museum will roll out two exhibitions in conjunction with the inaugural gala. First, a retrospective on Self Service magazine and the cutting-edge work it has debuted throughout the glossy publication’s 25 years of content creation. Editor, Creative Director, and Photographer for Self Service, Ezra Petronio, will, of course, be in town for the festivities. The second exhibition unveiling during the gala will showcase the brilliant work from photographer Mario Sorrenti’s latest tome, featuring his collection of photos taken throughout the years of Kate Moss.

Dallas Contemporary Executive Director Peter Doroshenko was joined by fellow colleagues, board members and longtime supporters of the museum as they gathered to raise a glass to the exciting news and kick of the festivities for S/S19. Patrons reveled in sips and scrumptious fare as they listened to the juicy details unfold.

What else to expect at the forthcoming S/S19? A roster of names in attendance that will have any art aficionado or fashion lover swooning. Ezra Petronio, Mario Sorrenti and Dennis Freedman will serve as the inaugural gala’s Honorary Chairs and other special guests including Juergen Teller and Kate Moss. Patrons will also have the unique opportunity to partake in an interactive photography experience by the inimitable Yelena Yemchuk.

For the past 40 years, Dallas Contemporary has been at the forefront of the art space – presenting new and challenging ideas from regional, national and international artists – and pushing the envelope with its innovative programming. For more information on the S/S19 Gala or if you are interested in becoming a member of DC, call 214.821.2522 or visit dallascontemporary.org.

(Photos by Tamytha Cameron)