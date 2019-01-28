Iconic LOVE Sculpture Donated to University Park

The City of University Park is feeling a whole lot of love just in time for Valentine’s Day, thanks to a new sculpture installation in Williams Park.

(Above: The City of University Park announced the placement of the statue on their Instagram account)

Created by renowned artist Robert Indiana, an authentic version of the famous LOVE sculpture has been gifted to University Park on long-term loan by Park Cities locals Pauline and Austin Neuhoff.

The Neuhoffs recently had their 25th wedding anniversary and wanted to celebrate and share their “love” with their community, so they donated the sculpture to the City.

Once the LOVE sculpture agreement was approved by the City Council, a special committee of members with art expertise was formed to choose the best location for the 6×6 foot sculpture.

After some consideration, it was decided that placement on the south side of the Williams Park island would provide the perfect community backdrop.

The LOVE sculpture adds to the list of art on display in various City parks. Hitzelberger Park is home to a sculpture titled “Parental Embrace,” created by Dallas stone-carver Harold F. Clayton and donated by former University Park Mayor Barbara Hitzelberger-Wooten. There are also sculptures on display at Coffee Park, Caruth Park, and Elena’s Children’s Park.

Robert Indiana, who passed away in May 2018 at the age of 89, created the famous LOVE sculpture as a pop art image in 1964, and the original rendering in sculpture was made in 1970.

The original piece is located at the Indianapolis Museum of Art. There are fewer than 30 original LOVE sculptures in the United States, and University Park is the second location of the sculpture in Texas in addition to the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio.