Woman Pursued by Highland Park Police in Overnight Car Chase

A woman who claimed she “simply doesn’t like police” led officers on a chase from Highland Park to Frisco overnight on Monday.

Just before midnight, the woman pulled into the Highland Park Village shopping center and was approached by a Highland Park officer who noticed something dragging from the trailer of her pickup truck. As the officer got closer to the truck, the woman drove off.

She drove south through Highland Park, ignoring other squad cars that attempted to stop her.

The chase eventually went through Dallas to Interstate 30, then to the LBJ Freeway, to Interstate 35, and finally to the President George Bush Turnpike before spike strips forced her to stop in Frisco.

The woman, who is missing a part of her right leg, is currently in jail facing charges, including felony evading arrest. She also hit other vehicles with her car during the chase, so charges also were filed for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arresting the woman, she claimed she “doesn’t like police.” It’s unclear why she didn’t stop, other than her dislike for law enforcement.

The truck’s trailer was carrying a car with a vanity license plate that says “Naples.”

We will update this story as more information is released.