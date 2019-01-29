Crime Reports: Jan. 21 – Jan. 27

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BLUE COAT CAPER

Everyone needs a good suit, but this is ridiculous: At 7:12 p.m. Jan. 21, a 6-feet-2, 240-pound bald man, described as being between 40 and 50, grabbed 10 blue coats at Jos. A. Bank in the Shops at Highland Park and fled without paying.

HIGHLAND PARK

23 Wednesday

Did burglars sleep in a Highland Park man’s 2016 BMW X3 before fleeing with the red electric guitar and black case from the backseat? That’s what the owner told police he believes happened overnight in the apartment complex parking garage in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive. He found the doors to his SUV open and a foul smell and butterfly-style knife that did not belong to him inside.

At 3:22 p.m. at Image Eye Wear in the Shops at Highland Park, a 60-something-year-old shoplifter in a trench coat pocketed a pair of Aston Martin eyeglasses, valued at $600, and exited without paying. Store employees said the thief and a getaway drive then left in a black, four-door vehicle, possibly a Kia, with paper plates.

24 Thursday

A resident from the 3000 block of Cornell Avenue reported at 2:42 p.m. that a second vehicle had been illegally purchased using his personal information: This time it was a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee purchased in September in Florida for $52,211.47.

25 Friday

Stolen overnight before 6 a.m.: a red Trek mountain bike, and a grey Trek mountain bike from an open garage at a home in the 4000 block of Livingston Avenue. The garage door was left open accidentally, the owner said. Each bike is listed between $500 and $750 dollars. It could have been worse. Left behind by the thief or thieves: three unlocked vehicles with the keys inside, one had a purse on the front seat.

UNIVERSITY PARK

21 Monday

Stolen between 3 and 3:30 p.m.: two bicycles, a $475 Trek and a $225 Huffy from the parking lot in Snyder Plaza.

A 2013 Audi A8L was burglarized sometime between 3:45 and 8:17 p.m. at the 4000 block of Stanford Avenue. An unidentified $300 Prada-brand product was stolen.

Reported at 9:38 a.m. by a resident of the at the 3400 block of Wentwood Drive: criminal mischief and theft. Between 9:01 p.m. Jan. 15 and 5:30 a.m. Jan. 16, $400 in damage occurred to a Ford Expedition, and sometime after midnight on January 19, a flying-disc game, Kan Jam, valued at $32, was stolen.

Reported at 9:24 p.m.: a vehicle struck a stop sign in the 3600 block of Wentwood Drive, doing $500 worth of damage, and then fled.

22 Tuesday

Stolen before 4:02 a.m.: 18 Dove products, valued at $565, from the CVS on Mockingbird Lane.

Burglarized between 10 p.m. Jan. 21 and 9 a.m. Jan. 22, a 2019 Land Rover in the 3900 block of Amherst Street. The estimated value of items taken: $1,500.

23 Wednesday

At 6:43 a.m. an officer was flagged down by a resident of the 3600 block of Wentwood Drive who reported that a passport was taken on Jan. 7 from the resident’s white 2016 Chevy Silverado pickup.

24 Thursday

A package was stolen between 1:15 and 5:29 p.m. from the front port of a home in the 3700 block of Northwest Parkway.

25 Friday

Reported at 4:14 p.m.: On Jan. 5, a bank account was fraudulently opened using information belonging to a 70-year-old resident of the 4000 block of McFarland Boulevard.

26 Saturday

Taken around 1:51 a.m.: a $600 iPhone, $100 Smith sunglasses, and $100 Martin Logan headphones from a 2004 Land Rover in 3200 block of Hanover Street.