Dallas Kitchen Serves 8 Millionth Meal to Homeless

First Presbyterian Church of Dallas’ Stewpot has reached a historic milestone in the ministry’s 44-year history.

In December, the Stewpot, a ministry of First Presbyterian Church of Dallas, served its 8 millionth meal, which is equivalent to 13 million pounds of 2,800 of food.

According to the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance, approximately 4,100 people are experiencing homelessness in the city on any given day.

“Helping Dallas feed those individuals who are experiencing in an honor,” Stewpot executive director Brenda Snitzer said. “We aim to provide support for as many of those individuals as possible, and a large part of that support is meal assistance.”

In 1975, First Presbyterian began serving soup in the church’s basement to those who were hungry. As the ministry grew, it moved to its building and eventually to the Bridge Homeless Recovery Center – a space operated by the city.

“I think the dining hall is a magical place, one where those who are in need of service and those who want to serve come together in a harmonious spirit,” said Ashlee Hueston, Stewpot director of operations and volunteers. “There’ve been power outages, fires, broken pipes, and other disasters – but the commitment of this ministry to hold ourselves accountable to offer a dependable and a consistent service has never failed.”