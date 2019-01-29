Hari Mari Named Flip Flop of the Year

The flip flop aficionados at Flipflopdaily.com have ranked local flip flop company Hari Mari as one of the best.

(Above, Hari Mari owner Jeremy Stewart poses with the award)

The Seattle-based flip flop lifestyle web community awarded Hari Mari the 2018 Flip Flop of the Year Award for its Dunes line. The award was presented at Hari Mari’s shop in Old East Dallas.

According to a press release, the Dune’s line excelled in the six critical flip flop life criteria: occasion, fit, style, traction, comfort, and Dudeness.

The Dunes received a nearly perfect score of 4.8 out of 5.0. – the highest rating of any of the many flip-flops reviewed by flipflopdaily.com in 2018.

Flipflopdaily.com also offered a suggested song and music pairing for The Dune: Aviation American Gin and tonic and the song “5 Years Time” by Noah and The Whale.

Hari Mari is owned by Park Cities natives Jeremy and Lila Stewart.