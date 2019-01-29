Hudson House Debuts New Weekend Brunch

Hudson House will debut a new weekend brunch this weekend with a heavy dose of New York influence.

Named “A West Village Brunch,” the new menu will feature house-made cream cheese, meticulously sourced bagels from a local bakery, to thin, hand-cut slices of premium quality fresh fish.

The Hudson Tower, possibly the most impressive item on the brunch menu, is a beautifully displayed three-tiered tower that feeds four to six people and embraces a traditional offering: bagels and lox. Selections include plain, gluten-free, sesame, and everything bagels; customary add-ons such as cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, onion, and capers; proteins to choose from include: Gravlax, Cold Smoked Lox, Smoked Whitefish, Smoked Trout or Lobster.

Executive Chef Grant Jones also adds his own spin to classic American dishes, such as Chicken & Waffles – red velvet Belgian waffle, honey butter, maple syrup, and double fried chicken; Pastrami & Eggs – crispy wagyu pastrami topped with whole egg frittata, deli mustard, rye toast, and crispy shallots; and Lemon Pancakes – lemon ricotta cream, powdered sugar, cream cheese glaze, blueberries, and whipped cream.

Hudson House’s cocktail program will include libations such as The Royal Bloody – Tito’s, house-made mix, bleu cheese stuffed olives, shrimp cocktail, shucked oyster, chili rim; and Mom’s Cure – vodka, orange juice, ginger beer; Dad’s Cure – Codigo Blanco, lime juice, prosecco, and more

Starting this weekend, brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Hudson House, 4448 Lover Lane, was opened in the Park Cities in 2017 by East Hampton Sandwich Co. founder Hunter Pond. The second location of the East Coast inspired restaurant opened in Addison in 2018. H