Studio 6 Fitness Goes Red for Women

Studio 6 Fitness is kicking off Hearth Healthy Month with free classes at each of its four studios and several other promotions to encourage people to take care of their hearts in honor of American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women on National Wear Red Day.

“We want to show our love for the community, by raising awareness and providing workouts that strengthen your heart, your muscles and your spirit,” Studio 6 Fitness founder Elizabeth Lindberg said. “Our goal is to encourage everyone to make changes to be more active to improve their heart health, prevent disease and to grow stronger — and give back to a great cause.”

Studio 6 Fitness is the largest and longest-running Lagree Method studio in Texas.

According to the website Heart.org, nearly 80 percent of cardiac events are preventable, and cardiovascular diseases are the number one killer of one in three women.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Plano, 11 a.m. in Preston Hollow, 12:30 p.m. at The Shops at Park Lane, and 1 p.m. in Lakewood. Signups are online, first come, first served.