HP Girls Wrap Up District 11-5A Title

Congratulations to the Highland Park girls for clinching the District 11-5A championship. That’s noteworthy and estimable even if such an outcome was inevitable, given the way the Lady Scots have been steamrolling the competition for the past several weeks.

HP remained unbeaten in district play following an 87-42 win over Carrollton R.L. Turner on Tuesday, in which Ella Patterson scored a game-high 25 points. Madison Visinsky added 17, while Riley Mae Herrod contributed 16. Patterson and Visinsky also paced the Lady Scots with 17 points apiece during a 70-25 drubbing of Carrollton Creekview on Jan. 25.

Having clinched the league’s top seed in the upcoming Class 5A Region II playoffs, HP will have two more tuneup games to close out the 11-5A slate, including Friday’s home finale against Thomas Jefferson.