Paul Rowsey HPISD Board Trustee Will Not Seek Re-election

Highland Park ISD Board Finance Officer Paul Rowsey has announced he will retire from board service at the end of his term in May, according to a district announcement.

Rowsey has served in Place 4 on the Board of Trustees since 2010.

As Finance Officer, Rowsey has chaired the district’s Finance Committee and assisted with the sale of more than $360 million of bonds.

“It has been an honor to serve this community, particularly at a time when we have planned and implemented such significant upgrades to all of our schools and facilities,” Rowsey said. “I look forward to following the district’s continued success for years to come.”

Rowsey previously served as the Board vice president, Board secretary, and as a member of the Finance Committee, the Facilities Committee, and the Superintendent Search Focus Group.

He is a past president of the Highland Park Sports Club.

Rowsey has agreed to facilitate the process to re-draw the district’s elementary school boundaries to go into effect at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

It was announced Tuesday that initial steps to re-draw the district’s boundaries had begun.

“This community is fortunate to have had an individual like Paul Rowsey on its Board,” Board president Jim Hitzelberger said. “His wealth of experience and temperament have been a real strength on our board. It has been an honor to serve alongside Paul and we will truly miss his wisdom and knowledge.”

The filing period to run to serve on the Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees in Places 3, 4, and 5 is open until Feb. 15.

Incumbents Kelly Walker (Place 3) and Edward Herring (Place 5) have already filed for re-election. Phillip Philbin has filed to run for Rowsey’s open seat in Place 4.

The election will be held Saturday, May 4 and trustees are elected at-large to serve three-year terms.

For more information on trustee elections, visit this link.