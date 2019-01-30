Pet’s Death Prompts HP Coyote Warning

Highland Park officials are warning residents to take precautions after a coyote killed a family’s small dog last week in the backyard of a home in the 3300 block of Dartmouth Avenue.

“As much of a pet friendly community we are – and a pet lover myself – this one is tough to write,” Lt. Lance Koppa said in an email to residents.

The fatal attack on the 13-pound pet occurred around 9 p.m. Jan. 23.

Kappa said town officials reviewed the incident with urban wildlife experts, who passed along information to keep in mind regarding coyotes:

1) Coyotes are more active during this period of the year due to mating season, thus more sightings;

2) Dawn and dusk are generally the times that coyotes are most active;

3) Walk pets on a leash;

4) Coyotes are wary of people – supervise small breed dogs while they’re outside;

5) Secure lids on outdoor trash cans;

6) Check fencing for void spaces;

7) Immediately report any animal to local authorities that appears sick, injured, or aggressive.