DSO Announces 2019 Gala Leadership

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) has announced the leadership for the 2019 DSO Gala.

Barbara and Don Daseke will chair the Sept. 28 event with Kathryn and Craig Hall as Gala Honorary Chairs. The chairs will lead the planning and fundraising for the DSO’s signature benefit event. This year’s Gala will also celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

In addition to the DSO, The Dasekes are supportive of the Aging Mind Foundation, the Cattle Baron’s Ball, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, Dallas Museum of Art, the Dallas Zoo, The Arts Community Alliance, and WaterTower Theater.

Kathryn Hall co-founded the North Texas Food Bank, the largest charity in North Texas, to fight hunger throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, and Craig Hall started the family’s foundation. Craig Hall also served on the building committee that planned and opened the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

“The Dasekes and the Halls have been great supporters of the DSO for many years,” DSO president & CEO Kim Noltemy said. “We are grateful that they will lead this year’s event, which is sure to be a great success.”

The DSO Gala will feature a cocktail reception, seated dinner, and Gala Concert, followed by the Gala After Party. The black-tie event is one of their largest annual fundraisers, benefitting the DSO’s music and education programs and the lives of more than 211,000 North Texas residents annually, including more than 30,000 children.

This year, the DSO launched a Southern Dallas Residency as part of its comprehensive outreach programs. The residency provides instruments and instruction to children in area schools and in after-school programs; features DSO musicians performing concerts on weekends and evenings in the community; and fosters collaborations with artists in the community.

Full-evening Gala tickets start at $1,250 each and include the pre-concert reception, dinner, premium concert hall seating, and the After-Party. For information about full Gala tickets, table purchases and Gala sponsorships, call Tab Boyles at 214-871-4045 or email at [email protected].

Concert and After-Party tickets, which do not include the pre-concert reception or dinner, will be available as a DSO subscription add-on starting Feb. 8. Single tickets will go on sale on April 17.