Meet Arboretum Annie, Dallas’ Groundhog Meteorologist

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will host its first Groundhog Day celebration this Saturday in its newest garden, A Tasteful Place, which overlooks White Rock Lake and the Dallas skyline.

The event will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. Feb. 2

Those interested in joining the festivities and shadow watching are welcome to attend the event for free with paid garden admission. General garden admission is $5 Feb. 1 to 22.

Guests are invited and encouraged to wear any type of hat for a hat contest. Materials will be provided on site, and attendees are welcome to further embellish their hats. At the end of the event, a hat contest winner will be announced and will receive a prize.

“Being a botanical garden and outdoor venue that is open 362 days a year, the Dallas Arboretum revolves around the weather,” Dallas Arboretum chairman Alan Walne said. “That said, we want to know whether we’ll have an early spring, so our groundhog, affectionately named Arboretum Annie, will help us predict the weather.”

After the sun rises at approximately 7:22 a.m., WFAA Channel 8 meteorologist Colleen Coyle and Dallas Arboretum Public Events board chair Robin Carreker will release Arboretum Annie to see if she sees her shadow. After that, guests are welcome to take selfies with the famous groundhog, make groundhog crafts, and watch the iconic “Groundhog Day” movie with Bill Murray.

The new Dallas Blooms exhibit, “Life’s A Picnic” opens on Feb. 23 and runs through April 7.