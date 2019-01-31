Scots Hold Court at Frisco Tournament

After earning another Class 5A state title during the fall team season, Highland Park started the spring in similarly dominant fashion at the recent Frisco Invitational tournament.

The Scots won four of the five brackets, led by Peyton Dooley (boys singles), Ray Saalfield and Skyler Carter (boys doubles), Isabella McElfresh and Lucy Tilden (girls doubles), and Rhett Bailey and Cambelle Henderson (mixed doubles).

In two of those divisions, HP doubles teams were competing against their teammates in the championship match. Runners-up included Hank Scott and Harold Glasscock in boys doubles, plus Nell Covington and Christiane Mandes in girls doubles.