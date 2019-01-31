Things To Do

The Saint Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show

CenterPark Garden

10 a.m. Feb. 7

An upbeat, glittering affair featuring fashions by NorthPark Center – and all for a good cause. The premier event raises money to help find a cure for leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s Disease, and myeloma, and to improve the quality of life of patients and their families. Tickets start at $300.

CASAblanca

The Hall on Dragon

Feb. 2, 8 p.m.

Let the good times roll: One of the best events of the spring is returning to 1500 Dragon St. Hosted by Dallas CASA Young Professionals, the evening will feature blackjack, craps, and poker as The Special Edition Band fills the venue with Top 40 hits. Tickets start at $75 for members and $100 for everyone else.

Masquerade Under the Big Top

sixty five hundred

8 p.m. Feb. 23

With the Taylor Pace Orchestra playing the latest hits on the dance floor, the casino-style setup is perfect for date night, team-building, or a cause-minded evening out with friends. The annual event raises critical dollars that enable Genesis Women’s Shelter to provide safety, shelter, expert counseling services, and legal representation at no cost to 2,500 women and children escaping unspeakable violence each year. Tickets start at $100.