Designer: Focus on Family, Individualized Look

Lindley Arthur had no idea that a love for antiques would convey into a career in interior design.

Arthur would go antique shopping with her mother, a fun hobby that led to requests from friends needing help decorating their homes.

(ABOVE: Light colors give an ‘open’ look to a living room. Photos by Emery Davis Bastable)

“From there, it really just took off,” she said. “I opened an antique booth in 2010 on Lovers Lane, really just because I loved it. That business grew, I got referrals from people that wanted help with their homes, and eventually, I opened an interior design firm.”

Lindley Arthur Interiors in Snider Plaza helps clients around the country.

“We have a ton of clients in the Park Cities, but we also just finished a project in Colorado,” she said. “We’ve done a ranch in West Texas, too. We’re willing to go anywhere.”

Arthur went to the University of Oklahoma after graduating from Highland Park High School in 1995, and now has two boys in the Highland Park school system.

She said it’s important to get to know the personality of her clients.

“Some firms have a ‘look’ that they stick to,” she said. “We spend a lot of time with our clients up front and get to know them, so we have an idea of how they want their home to look. We also try to stay away from overly-trendy interiors.”

Arthur said it’s important to aim for “a balanced look” that will last– be it with fabric, furniture, or decor. Durability, she added, is also key.

“There have been a lot of advancements in materials, and we want to use those to create a space that can stand up to living life,” she said. “A lot of our clients are young families with young children, and we really focus on that. These are people that are trusting our firm with their most intimate space, so we want to make sure they’re comfortable with what we choose to do.”

Arthur and her crew will start from scratch but work with anything and everything that their clients wish – family heirlooms, antiques, new and old furniture, and more. The old-against-new contrast is a favorite of hers, she said.

“I love that look,” she said. “We’ll take, say, a piece of art from old Italy and put it next to a brand-new lamp. I think that looks fantastic. It’s all about the contrast. We are always looking to translate the personality of our clients.”